MP to push for decriminalisation of suicide, attempted suicide in Parliament

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii says he will push for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide and the extension of insurance coverage for mental illnesses in the

next Parliament sitting next month.

He said such move was needed to address the growing concern on mental health issues and suicide incidences in the country, and pointed to the three suicide cases and one case of attempted suicide reported in Sarawak in the past one month alone.

“This (suicide) not only affects older people or people of a

lower socio-economic class, but also professionals and young people.

“In Sarawak, two of those cases involved youths, and in the past six months around Malaysia, there were three of such cases among professional medical doctors,” he said at a news conference here yesterday.

Dr Yii said suicidal behaviour was highest among individuals aged from 16 to 24 based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2011.

The survey estimated that there could be up to 10 suicide deaths and 200 attempts daily in Malaysia alone, with many cases possibly going unreported.

He noted that the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2017 also showed that suicidal behaviour was highest among Form 1 students.

“That is why it is important to properly address this issue and maybe take a different approach on the issue, including repealing the archaic suicide law.”

According to him, Section 309 of the Penal Code carries a penalty of up to one year in prison, with or without a fine, on individuals who survive suicide.

In March 2017, he said a 24-year-old woman from Peninsular Malaysia was charged in court a few days after she attempted to end her life, and fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail.

“The irony is this very same group of people are at increased risk of future suicide and therefore need the most help, and putting them in jail may increase that risk itself.

“There is no evidence that criminalising suicide acts as a deterrent and beyond that, can actually have a very negative effect, further marginalising people from trying to access very much needed help from mental health services.

“Decriminalisation of suicide is also a step in making it okay to safely talk about suicide and mental health,” said Dr Yii.

He said insurance companies in Malaysia should also extend their coverage on mental illnesses on their health insurance policies to provide greater access to mental health services even in private hospitals, to help de-stigmatise people with mental health issues.

Citing an example, he said an insurance company in Singapore had launched their first package of coverage for mental illnesses known as Critical Care.

Such package, he said, covered five different groups of disorder, namely Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and Tourette Syndrome (TS).

“This shows that despite all the concerns that the insurance companies have, it is actually possible and feasible to put forth a plan for mental health coverage,” he said.

Dr Yii said he, along with a few other MPs, will be forming a Mental Health Caucus in Parliament to further push for this policy by promoting conversations beyond debate speeches and engaging proper talks with relevant stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, Band Negara Malaysia and insurance companies.

“This caucus is open to MPs and even ADUN (state assemblypersons) from both political divide as we better engage the different stakeholders and push for such policy change.

“This includes pushing for the revitalisation and reform of the Malaysian Suicide Registry that has been defunct since 2009, and also the Malaysian Suicide Prevention and Strategic Action Plan that was defunct in 2017.

“These are important to provide proper data on identifying mental health needs in the country and ideas on aspects such as risk factors for risk assessment,” he added.