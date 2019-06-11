Over 1.42 mln hit by floods in Jiangxi

NANCHANG: More than 1.42 million residents have been affected by torrential

rain-triggered floods in east China’s Jiangxi Province, with 135,000 relocated,

reported Xinhua news agency, quoting local authorities yesterday.

Starting Thursday, the heavy rain has led to nine cities of the province being inundated by floodwaters, said Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau.

As of 9.30am yesterday, the floods had adversely affected 110,500 ha of crops and wiped out 10,800 ha of crops while 715 houses collapsed into the surging waters, with 313 houses severely damaged.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 2.65 billion yuan (US$383 million).

The provincial emergency management bureau has allocated 800 folding beds, 1,000 quilts, and 1,000 bamboo mats to the disaster-hit areas.

Local governments have also sent relief materials including food, drinking water and clothes to guarantee the basic living needs.

The provincial weather departments said the downpour had headed southward and the flood control situation remained grim. — Bernama