RMWF 2019 to bring in beats from Indian Ocean islands

KUCHING: This year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) will feature artistes from the islands of the Indian Ocean, who will bring African beats to one of the world’s most renowned musical events.

Mauravann, a musical band from Mauritius, and singer-songwriter Rajery from Madagascar are among the list of performers slated for RWMF 2019 at Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV), happening this July 12 to 14.

Mauravann, which comprises Linzi Backbotte, Emmanuel Desroches, Kurwin Castel and Samuel Duboi, was put together by artistic director Percy Yip Tong in 2016.

The band’s repertoire is based on ‘Sega’ – a tune that emerged during the 17th century, originated from the slaves

who were captured from different parts of Africa and Madagascar, and then brought to Mauritius.

The music served as an expression of ‘their unimaginable suffering due to being exiled and uprooted from their homeland’. Often played and danced around a bonfire, the ‘Sega’ would come alive through the playing of traditional instruments.

However, Mauravann plays a more contemporary ‘Sega’ with accents of blues, reggae and soul.

On the other hand, Rajery will bring forth to RWMF 2019 his mastery in the ‘valiha’ – an instrument that is part zither (a flat wooden soundbox with strings stretched across it, and is played with the fingers and a plectrum), and part lute.

The Madagascar artiste is touted as the ‘Prince of the Valiha’, not only because of his mastery in playing the island’s emblematic musical instrument, but also for his accomplishment in transforming and rejuvenating his country’s indigenous music, infusing the melody with jazz and therefore, helping it win an increasingly larger role on the stage of world music.

Rajery is presently promoting ‘Mokiza Miaina’ – or the ‘Live Music of Madagascar’, which is rooted deeply in the Malagasy heritage but at the same time, it accepts the impregnation of foreign influences; thus giving it a universal dimension.

He has been performing globally with different collaborations and presentations for many years.

Now with his new band, Rajery is preparing his seventh album where he wants to offer an open repertoire while respecting Madagascar’s rhythmic patterns and colours.

The RWMF is organised by Sarawak Tourism Board, endorsed by Tourism Malaysia and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports of Sarawak.

For further information on tickets, festival activities and logistics, go to https://rwmf.net/.