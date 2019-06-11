Road user thanks LBU for fixing road settlement

KUCHING: A road user named Charles Soo expressed his gratitude to Lebuhraya Borneo Utara (LBU) for their efforts in sealing the road settlement at Mile 10, Kuching-Serian Road yesterday.

In an interview with The Borneo Post yesterday, Soo expressed his concerns over the road settlement, which he considered as a safety hazard to road users.

“When I drove through that particular stretch, I observed a few near-misses when vehicles and motorists were trying to avoid the settlement. The settlement was only covered with loose gravels – it got even worse when it rained as the settlement was filled with water. I’m happy to see that this is done immediately – kudos to LBU, project development partners (PDPs) and their contractors as this is indeed their responsibility in ensuring the main road is under constant and proper maintenance at all costs,” he added.

It was later learnt that the settlement was formed due to insufficient compaction after contractors had conducted excavation works there a few nights ago to relocate a pipeline.

“The settlement was formed due to the insufficient compaction after the contractors have filled it in. They have used a premix after the compaction of the settlement but it was not enough. As a result, the sealed settlement was reformed after hundreds of vehicles passed through. Our immediate action was to fill it with quarry sand, followed by another premix,” an LBU spokesperson said.