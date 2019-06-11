S4S moves to become political party, submits application to RoS

KUCHING: The Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) has submitted an official application to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for the movement to be registered as a political party.

S4S spokesperson Erick Chin said they met with RoS Sarawak director Georgina Apphia Ngau at her office here yesterday to seek her advice before submitting their official application.

“We want to register our movement as a political party – either with the name Parti S4S or Parti Sarexit.

“It was a fruitful meeting with the director and we were informed that approval for any political party would be made by the RoS headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, not RoS Sarawak,” he told reporters following their meeting.

Chin said the movement had ‘everything ready’ for the application process, including the proposed logo for the party.

“We only need to key in our application online,” he added.

According to him, the party – should it be successfully registered – would fight for the rights of Sarawak, and would look into cooperating with locally-based parties to ensure the return of those rights.

He lamented that Sarawak had been treated unequally for the past 56 years, saying that S4S members had little confidence in either Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition, regarding the fight for Sarawak’s rights and future.

“I don’t think Sarawakians at large are going to keep silent any longer. We have kept silent for over 50 years and we believe Parti S4S, if registered, would be accepted by Sarawakians.”

In addition to registering S4S as a political party, Chin said the movement had plans to register a society under the name ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’.

“However, the ROS Sarawak director advised us to choose another name because ‘Sarawak for Sarawakians’ was used as a slogan in 2015.

“We were advised to choose a more ‘friendly’ name, something along the line of ‘Pencinta Sarawak’. We will consider the director’s advice and come back to see her again to discuss the best name for the society.”