Sarawak govt always prioritise developing rural areas — Nanta

KUCHING: Developing the rural areas of Sarawak has always been a priority of the Sarawak government.

This has been proven by the establishment of various development agencies and a grant of RM1.5 billion by the state government to drive the transformation in the rural areas, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

“The state government led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is focussing government resources primarily towards the development of the rural areas.

“The accusations that were levelled against the state government are unfounded and have no basis at all,” said Nanta at the Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Datin Patinggi Jamilah Anu’s Hari Raya open house at Jalan Sultan Tengah, Santubong here on Sunday night.

He disclosed that the state government was planning to set up Southern Region Development Agency to facilitate development in the southern part of Sarawak to improve the standard of living and income of the people there.

Nanta said a different approach was now preferred to implement projects instead of the usual top-down method.

“Now, a meeting will be held among the KK (community leaders), district officers, district department heads and people’s representative of an area to list out the infrastructure projects in order of increasing importance and execute it accordingly.”

On another matter, the Kapit MP cautioned netizens to exercise proper judgments and not to believe fake news or speculations spread through social media with the intention to tarnish the state government’s reputation.

Among those attending the open house were Abang Johari and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.