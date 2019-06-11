School calls for tenders for new 3-storey block

KUCHING: Experienced building contractors can submit their tender proposals for Sekolah Menengah Min Lit Batu Kawa’s proposed three-storey classroom block.

In a press conference yesterday at the It Hng Teochew Restaurant here, the school’s board of management chairman Choo Chong Teck said that the deadline for the tender proposals was June 25 by 12pm.

“Each tenderer must submit, enclose and seal the proposal in an envelope marked ‘Proposed 3-Storey Classroom Block for SM Chung Hua Min Lit on Lot 841, Matang Land District, at Jalan Ming Chung, Batu Kawa, Kuching’.

“Then, address it to The Construction Committee of Min Lit Secondary School, Lots 841 & 842, Matang Land District at Jalan Ming Chung, Kuching,” Choo said.

He added that tender documents could be collected from Bersama Jaya Construction Sdn Bhd, RH Plaza, Jalan Lapangan Terbang 1 here upon payment of RM500 in cash or cheque, which is non-refundable.

“At the time of submission of tender, the tenderer is also required to submit a tender document deposit of RM3,000 by cheque or bank draft made payable to ‘Lembaga Pengurus SM Min Lit Batu Kawa’.

“In the case of those whose tenders are not accepted, this deposit will be refunded within the 90 days Tender Validity Period or any agreed extension or upon the award of this tender subject to the return of all the tender documents, whichever is earlier,” Choo stated.

Also present at the press conference were other members of SM Min Lit Batu Kawa’s board of management.