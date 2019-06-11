SFC rescues two wild eagles, seizes 70 turtle eggs

KUCHING: The enforcement team of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) rescued two wild eagles and confiscated 70 sea-turtle eggs during its recent Gawai-Hari Raya patrol in areas around Serikin in Bau near here.

In a statement, the corporation said relentless operations that it conducted throughout Sarawak had proven to be invaluable in the campaign against illegal wildlife trade.

“While most people were fixated on the festivities during the Gawai Dayak-Hari Raya period, the SFC enforcement team was patrolling the Serikin Market on June 1, during which the personnel arrested a 47-year-old Indonesian woman, who was found with 70 sea-turtle eggs in her possession.

“She was caught red-handed displaying the eggs for sale. The Indonesian was subsequently brought to the police station for further action,” said SFC in a statement issued here yesterday.

The enforcement team also rescued two live ‘elang’ (eagles) at a property in Serikin a week later, on June 8.

The birds of prey – one was a Fish Eagle and the other, a Crested Serpent Eagle – were found inside a large cage.

For the record, the Fish Eagle is a protected species, while the Crested Serpent Eagle is a non-protected species.

The eagles were later sent to Matang Wildlife Centre for quarantine, before they could be released back into the wild.

“Nobody was found at the vicinity (of the premises in Serikin), where the eagles were discovered, during the raid,” said SFC.

According to SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton, the penalty for anyone who hunts, kills, keeps, sells or consumes protected animals such as eagles is a one-year imprisonment and a fine of RM10,000; in the case of sea-turtle, which is a totally protected wildlife in Sarawak, the maximum fine is RM50,000 and five years in jail.

“This is our continuous and long-term commitment in addressing illegal wildlife trade and crimes, towards safeguarding the flora and fauna in Sarawak. This includes instilling awareness and realisation in the minds of the public at large, that wildlife is best left undisturbed in the wild as part of the forest communities, and not as pets,” he said.

Zolkipli added that there had been a number of encouraging and positive evidence on that front, such as the surrender of an ‘ungkang’ (slow loris) by a member of the public to SFC on June 2.

Those with information regarding illegal wildlife trade are encouraged to report them to SFC via its hotlines 019-885 9996 / 016-856 5564 in Kuching, Sibu (019-819 0140 / 019-889 4474), Bintulu (019-822 3449 / 019-833 2737), or Miri (019-822 4566 / 019-829 0994).