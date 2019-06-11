Teenage girl among four nabbed during narcotics ops

MIRI: A 17-year-old girl was among four individuals apprehended during an anti-drug raid on a house at Jalan Piasau Utara here on Sunday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the other three arrested were a man, 33, from Kampung Tudan and two local women, aged 26 and 34.

“The suspects were arrested by a team from the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) Miri during the 1.30pm operation.

“Further inspection inside the house uncovered 20 plastic packets containing crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing a total of 10.6g.

“A methamphetamine of that weight is estimated to have a street value of RM1,900,” he

said in a statement issued yesterday.

Lim also said two of the suspects had prior records for drug-related offences.

All four individuals were later taken to NCID Miri office.

The case is being investigated under Section 39A(1) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.