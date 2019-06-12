15-year-old pleads guilty to raping girl

KUCHING: A 15-year-old pleaded guilty in a Magistrates’ Court here yesterday to raping a 17-year-old girl.

The boy pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar when the charge was read by DPP Nadratun Naim Mohd Saidi.

The court fixed July 25 to hear reports from the Welfare Department.

The accused was charged under Section 376 (1) of the

Penal Code, which provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning.

According to the facts of the case, the victim got to know the accused through Facebook.

She was then forced to have sex with the boy at a shared house in Jalan Matang Jaya.

As a result, the girl is now three months pregnant.

Police arrested the accused on May 4.