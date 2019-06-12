Amendment will make Iban, Lun Bawang, Bidayuh lose their rights, privileges — PBDSB

KUCHING: Amendment to the Interpretation Ordinance 2004 will make the Ibans, Lun Bawangs and Bidayuhs lose their rights over Native Customary Rights (NCR) land and other privileges, says Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) secretary-general Julius Enchana.

He thus said all Dayak lawmakers must realise the implications and the amendment would not be in sync with what is stated in the Federal Constitution.

Citing Article 161A(6)(a) and 7 of the Federal Constitution, Julius said the term ‘Native’ means (a) in relation to Sarawak, a person who is a citizen and either belongs to one of the races specified in Clause (7) as an indigenous to the State or is of mixed blood deriving exclusively from those races and (7) the races to be treated for the purposes of the definition of ‘native’ on Clause (6) as indigenous to Sarawak are the Bukitans, Bisayah, Dusuns, Sea Dayaks, Land Dayaks, Kadayans, Kelabits, Kayans, Kenyahs (including Sabups and Sipengs), Kajangs (including Sekapans, Kejamans, Lahanans, Penans, Tanjongs and Kanowits), Lugats, Malays, Melanaus, Muruts, Penans, Sians, Tagals, Tabuns and Ukits.

“The terms Ibans, Lun Bawangs and Bidayuhs are new terminologies and could not be treated for the purpose of the definition of ‘native’. By replacing the word ‘Dayak’ in the Interpretation Ordinance 2004, the term ‘Sea Dayak’ became ‘Iban’ and ‘Land Dayak’ Bidayuh,” he added.

Thus Julius thinks that Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Chong Chieng Jen is well aware of this legal interpretation and in which, the Ibans, Lun Bawangs and Bidayuhs would lose their rights as specified under Article 153 of the Federal Constitution if the amendment is passed.

As it is a written law, he also hoped that Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Youth chief and Balai Ringin assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan, would clarify the connection between the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) vs Federal Constitution vs State Ordinance.

Julius was replying to a recent media report on Snowdan’s statement in which he (Snowdan) said a ‘more holistic’ way to resolve the ‘Dayak’ term issue is via the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) route.

In the report, Snowdan said if the Dayaks were to uncover the MA63, what it entails for the terms ‘indigenous people’ of the Borneo Territories,

which includes the ‘Dayaks’, then it is there for them to grab because it is both implicit and explicit.

For Snowdan, to get to the roots of the issue is to continue to pursue it via the MA63, both at the federal and state levels.