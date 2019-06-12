Association chief suggests ways other than decriminalisation to reduce suicide

MIRI: Amending the law on suicide, such as by decriminalising suicide itself, may not help reduce the incidence of suicide and may even lead to more of such incidences, either assisted or non-assisted.

In expressing this view, Miri Malay Association president Razali Alision is of the opinion that the penalties or sentences should be reviewed to take into consideration the cause of the attempted suicide.

“For example, consider mandatory counselling instead of monetary penalties for most cases.

“Conduct in-depth studies on general causes of suicidal behaviours and support groups must be made available to all,” Razali said to The Borneo Post yesterday.

Razali was commenting on Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s statement that he would push for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide and the extension of insurance coverage for mental illnesses in Parliament next month.

Dr Yii had said such move was needed to address the growing concern on mental health issues and suicide incidences in the country, and pointed to the three suicide cases and one case of attempted suicide reported in Sarawak in the past one month alone.

“This (suicide) not only affects older people or people of a lower socio-economic class, but also professionals and young people.

“In Sarawak, two of those cases involved youths, and in the past six months around Malaysia, there were three of such cases among professional medical doctors,” he said at a news conference.

According to Razali, the pressures of everyday life such as unemployment, ever-rising cost of living, the widening gap between salary increases and inflation, unreasonable expectation in education achievement, work and peer pressure must be addressed seriously by parliamentarians of the day.

He urged the federal government to make Malaysia a happier place to study, work and live – which should be everyone’s target.

He also suggested making available more funds to religious bodies to form consultation teams and to hold seminars, talks and so on to address the related issues.

“This issue needs to be studied by all relevant parties in ensuring more action can be taken to stop this tragic action at the early stage, or through religious education and more programmes by non-governmental organisations (NGOs),” he said further.

Sharing the same view, Dayak Association Miri Sarawak president Serawa Budol agreed that suicide attempts should be decriminalised by Parliament.

“To me, they are not criminals and they must be treated and handled with special care and attention, and not to be treated as criminals,” she said.