Bright potential for crab breeding industry in Sabah

TAWAU: The active participation of the state government to develop the agricultural and fishery industry has created a seemingly huge potential and market opportunities for the industry players.

Borneo Aqua Harvest Berhad Sandakan chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Lo Fui Ming urged the industry players to work closely and unselfishly share the technology in order to create a new agricultural era in Sabah. It is an opportune time for them to cooperate with the new government to develop the agriculture and fishery industry.

For example, many players were initially doubtful about the crab breeding industry. However, after several months of research, they have discovered that Tawau exports up to six tons of crabs to China every month, costing as high as RM70,000 to RM100,000 per ton. This goes to show that Sabah with its excellent geographical environment for crab breeding is a ‘veritable centre for crabs’.

Lo gave State Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Junz Wong a ‘thumbs up’ for being actively involved in sharing the experience and technology from abroad to assist in the development of the agriculture and fishery industry in Malaysia, and Sabah, in particular.

In this regard, Lo said he will continue to work together with the state government to achieve the vision of the crab breeding industry here and is convinced that this development will help to stabilize and improve the livelihoods of residents living nearby coastal waters.

According to him, the high value of the crab market could give rise to large-scale development of the industry besides being developed into small or family fishery project.

Lo said he is willing to unselfishly dedicate his time and energy to assist those who are interested in taking part in this crab breeding program, while at the same time urging all fishery industry players to ensure protection of young crabs through proper breeding.

Crab breeding is presently a start-up industry in Sabah, and with the new government’s effort in this direction, new crab breeding bases have been built in Menumbok, Pitas, Sandakan, Semporna and Tawau to carry out systematic and scientific research and development.