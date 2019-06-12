Fire nearly destroys Kuching Community Centre Society recycling building

KUCHING: The Kuching Community Centre Society (KCCS) along Jalan Upland was nearly consumed by flames last night.

The fire was first spotted at 10.30pm by passers-by, who immediately notified the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), a spokesperson said.

The Bomba team from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations, comprising 15 personnel, arrived at the scene at 10.45pm where they immediately tried to prevent the fire from spreading.

They managed to get the fire under control at about 11.30pm.

About 70 per cent of the recycling centre was burned.

According to the society’s Facebook page, the centre previously suffered a similar incident in April, which was believed to be caused by drug addicts.

The centre stated that more than 10 reports have been over the years pertaining to the matter, but it “did not see what the police have done to prevent further criminal acts from happening”.

Bomba are still investigating the current incident. No injuries have been reported.