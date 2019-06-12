‘I was the individual with a minister in viral sex clip’ – PKR Santubong Youth chief

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Santubong Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz has made a sworn confession that he was the individual in bed with a man who is allegedly a federal minister.

The confession was made by Haziq Abdullah in a 34-second video which was uploaded to his Facebook account at around 2.30am today.

The video, which showed an individual engaging in sexual acts with a man resembling a federal minister, went viral yesterday.

“The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in a room… at Four Points Hotel,” said Haziq Abdullah, who is also the principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Resources.

Besides the video, documents which showed the alleged corrupt activities of the federal minister were also being circulated.

Therefore, Haziq Abdullah urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate the federal minister for the alleged corruption.

“He (minister) is not an individual qualified to be a leader,” he said.