Lam Thye: Time to abolish laws criminalising suicide attempts

KUCHING: The government should review the Penal Code on the criminalisation of suicide and consider abolishing Section 309 of the same code which states that it is an offence to commit such act.

Mental Health Advisory Council member Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said laws criminalising suicide attempts should be abolished for the simple reason that those involved should not be treated as criminals as they are suffering in silence from mental illness such as depression.

“The government must seriously consider abolishing Section 309 of the Penal Code, and those who suffer in silence must be given psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation.

“If you were to criminalise people who are depressed and mentally sick, it’s a very inhumane, unthinkable and unacceptable act,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted for comments on Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii’s plan to push for the decriminalisation of attempted suicide and the extension of insurance coverage for mental illness in Parliament next month.

Lee commended Dr Yii for his initiative, but cautioned that the issue of decriminalisation of suicide had been brought up many times in the past, with no action taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“I think it’s good for Bandar Kuching MP to bring it up in Parliament and I hope that he will get support from others (MPs).”

Asked if decriminalising suicide might encourage more such attempts, Lee pointed out that many countries which had already decriminalised suicide witnessed a general decline in suicide cases.

Citing the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) World Suicide Report (WSR) released in 2014, he said the report stated that where a suicide is considered a criminal act, suicide attempts are often hidden and suicide deaths are unreported, thus giving the false impression that suicidal behaviours are less prevalent.

“There are no data or case reports indicating that decriminalisation of suicide increases suicide attempts.

“If you were to decriminalise, people who have mental illness are prepared to come forward to seek help rather than suffer in silence,” he expressed.

On the proposed extension of insurance coverage for mental illness, Lee said the Ministry of Health and Bank Negara Malaysia have a very important role to play in this matter.

“This is because Bank Negara oversees the insurance companies in the country, so there should be a meeting initiated by the Ministry of Health with Bank Negara to discuss on the subject of insurance coverage for those suffering from mental illness.

“It is high time that people with mental illness be treated fairly and humanely.”

Dr Yii on Monday said the push for decriminalisation of suicide was crucial to address the growing concern on mental health issues and suicide incidences in the country, following three suicide cases and one case of attempted suicide reported in Sarawak in the past one month alone.