Latheefa: MACC deputy chief to lead probe into graft allegations involving minister

KUCHING: The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) newly appointed chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has announced that her deputy and his investigation team would be investigating into graft allegations involving a senior cabinet minister.

Latheefa also said that she would not be involved in any way, be it in the investigation or decision on the matter.

“MACC will investigate all reports professionally without favouring anyone,” she said in a press statement today.

Latheefa issued the statement in response to media queries regarding a report lodged by Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam with MACC with regards to the allegations against a senior cabinet minister.