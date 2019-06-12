Look closely into your party regulations, senior DAP leaders urged

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has called on the senior leaders of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) to look closely into their party regulations.

In response to claims from DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen and organising secretary Violet Yong that PBK’s newly minted chairman Voon Lee Shan was still a member of DAP, PBK said that there were regulations in the Constitution of DAP that contradicted with their claims.

“We questioned the topic with fact findings, and in the Constitution of DAP under Clause III, it states that any member of the Party shall, on becoming a member of any political party or organisation ancillary or subsidiary thereto, cease forthwith to be a member of the Party.

“Thus, we would like to question Chong and Yong, who are senior leaders of the Party; do they not comply or are clear with their own party regulations before making a press statement?” said PBK central committee member Richard Chiong in a press conference yesterday.

Accompanying him at the press conference at Boulevard Shopping Mall here were other PBK central committee members Ting Men Chiong and Su Wei Long.

Chiong added that there had been many members that had left quietly from DAP.

“Dominique Ng is also not in DAP anymore; did he tender his resignation letter? If not, DAP should also raise this issue. Why be quiet? It seems that DAP wants to claim ownership over Voon Lee Shan,” Chiong added.

He also stated that many people wanted Voon to come back to active politics through PBK.

“They wanted Voon to lead Sarawak in the quest of independence from Malaysia, which DAP can’t do,” he remarked.

Yong, in a press conference on Tuesday, had said that there had been no official letter from DAP sacking Voon and that he had been nominated as the DAP Batu Lintang branch chairman during the branch’s annual general meeting in 2012.

Meanwhile, Voon claimed that DAP had dismissed him on the eve of nomination day for the 2011 state election at the DAP headquarters here.