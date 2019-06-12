Man in confession video not Haziq, FB account hacked – PKR Santubong

KUCHING: The man who made a sworn confession that he was the individual in bed with another man who is allegedly a federal minister is not Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Santubong branch Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, said PKR Santubong branch chief Ahmad Nazib Johari.

Ahmad Nazib said he knows Haziq very well. Haziq is the principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industry.

“Haziq does not look like this (as in the video where he made the confession). His hair was not like that when I met him four days ago.

“He has not been to the gymnasium for a long time, his body is not as big as in the video,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo today.

Ahmad Nazib believed that Haziq’s Facebook account was hacked.

The 34-second confession video was uploaded to Haziq’s Facebook account at around 2am today.

The video, which showed an individual engaging in sexual acts with a man resembling a federal minister, went viral yesterday.

“The video was taken without my permission on May 11 during the Sandakan by-election in a room … at Four Points Hotel,” said the man who identified himself as Haziq Aziz.

Meanwhile, PKR Santubong branch’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house, which was scheduled to be held on June 15 at Haziq’s residence in Petra Jaya, may see a change of venue.

PKR Santubong branch deputy chairman Ali Hossen when contacted said the event might be held at another venue due to the latest development.

He declined to comment on the video which had gone viral.

“I’m not the person who has the right to comment on it,” he said.