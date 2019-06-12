PKR sec-gen denounces video as ‘gutter politics’, urges public to stop its spread

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) central has come forward with a statement following the latest allegations concerning a sex scandal surrounding one of its leaders.

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the party categorically denied the scandal involved its leaders and called on people to stop spreading the video as it “breeds gutter politics”.

PKR was committed and focused on national building, he said.

The party would also follow through in its mission to reject gutter politics. especially when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over federal government and fulfilled the majority’s wish for reformation and their betterment.

“PKR urges that the spread of the viral video to be stopped immediately as politics using such methods will not benefit the people or the nation,” Saifuddin said in a statement today.

He added that the party would focus on implementing its agenda and policies.