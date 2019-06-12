Report: MCMC blocks portal that posted sex clip

KUCHING: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has blocked a portal which posted the viral sex video allegedly involved a man resembling a federal minister, the Star Online reported.

The national daily reported that as of late Tuesday (June 11) evening, Sabahkini2.com was the only portal that had posted the video of two men engaging in sexual activities.

It also reported that a source close to MCMC as saying that the portal was repeatedly advised to take down the video but ignored the orders from MCMC.

The video has become a ‘hot topic’ after it went viral yesterday as one of the men in the video resembled a federal minister.

Early today, a man who identified himself as Haziq Aziz made a sworn confession that he was the individual in bed with another man who is allegedly a federal minister.

The national daily had contacted MCMC for comments on the exact violation under the Communications and Multimedia Act.