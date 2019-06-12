Witness says he followed Najib’s instructions by virtue of clause 117

KUALA LUMPUR: The 39th prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s trial yesterday said he was not aware that SRC International Sdn Bhd had applied for a loan of RM3.95 billion from Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP).

Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, 54, a former member of SRC’s board of directors stated so, under cross examination by the accused’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh.

Harvinderjit: Tan Sri, you as the chairman in the meeting of SRC board members, were you aware of a letter signed by Nik Faisal dated June 3, 2011, stating that the company was seeking for RM3.95 billion loan from KWAP? Ismee: I had no idea.

However, to Harvinderjit’s question whether he agreed that the SRC directors might have known about the proposed loan of RM3.95 billion from KWAP, Ismee replied, “Yes, I agree”.

The letter in question dated June 3, 2011 bore the signature of then SRC’s chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil.

To another question, Ismee said Najib had various roles in the operation of SRC as the ex-prime minister was the adviser emeritus of the company due to the inclusion of clause 117 to SRC’s Memorandum and Articles of Association.

He said Najib was a shareholder of SRC in his capacity as finance minister as the company was owned by Finance Ministry Incorporated.

“I followed the instructions of the prime minister who was also adviser emeritus of SRC, finance minister and corporate representative of Finance Ministry Incorporated,” he said.

Najib, 66, faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

The trial before High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues today. — Bernama