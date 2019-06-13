Agong wants Malaysians in UAE to continue to bring glory to nation

ABU DHABI: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said Malaysians abroad must look after the name of the country including by achieving success in their respective fields.

Sultan Abdullah, who began a three-day special visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today, said every successful Malaysian would certainly be an example to the others to bring glory to the country at the international level.

“I consider that you are the lucky ones among 32 million Malaysians to have secured opportunities in Abu Dhabi,” His Majesty said, pointing out that they had done so in a very competitive environment with citizens from other countries also looking for similar job opportunities.

Speaking at a gathering with Malaysians here, Sultan Abdullah expressed confidence that they would be able to live up to the required standards and use their abilities and skills to do their job well.

“I’ve been informed that we’re quite strong in oil and gas as well as aviation here. I hope you will continue to do well. Keep up the good name of Malaysia,” the King said.

Sultan Abdullah also reminded Malaysians abroad not to forget to return to Malaysia to serve the country.

Meanwhile, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong believed that relations between Malaysia and the UAE would be closer in the various fields in future.

Also present at the event were Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob, Malaysian Ambassador to the UAE Datuk Syed Md Hasrin Tengku Hussin and the Malaysian Consul-General in Dubai Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

Sultan Abdullah also mingled with about 200 Malaysian nationals including from Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

His Majesty is scheduled to attend the welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace here on Thursday. – Bernama