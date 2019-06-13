Azmin’s aide admits to meeting Haziq before ‘confession’ – Report

KUCHING: Political secretary to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Hilman Idham has admitted to meeting Parti Keadilan Rakyat Santubong branch youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz prior to the latter’s confession about being taped having sex with a man resembling Azmin, reported Malaysiakini.

“It’s true,” Hilman told reporters in Putrajaya when asked about Haziq’s claim that they (he and Haziq) met at a restaurant in the Marriot Putrajaya prior to the confession video being released yesterday.

Hilman, however, declined to comment when asked to verify Haziq’s claim that he (Hilman) had asked him (Haziq) to deny that it was Azmin in the video.

“It’s okay. I have given everything to the police, let the police investigate,” said Hilman.