Azmin’s pol-sec lodges police, Qazaf reports over viral sex video

PUTRAJAYA: The political secretary to Minister of Economic Affairs, Muhamad Hilman Idham today lodged a police report over the viral sex video allegedly linked to the minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He filed the report at the Putrajaya Police headquaters here.

When confirming the matter, Putrajaya Police chief ACP Rosly Hasan said apart from the report, Muhamad Hilman also had his statement recorded to facilitate in the police investigation.

Rosly said the report and the recorded statement were then handed over to the investigating officer from Bukit Aman who was present today.

Muhammad Hilman also lodged a Qazaf report (for falsely accusing someone of unlawful sexual relationship) at the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department here to enable further investigation into the case. – Bernama