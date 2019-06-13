Badminton: Chong Wei ‘hangs up the racket’ after 19 years of playing for the country

PUTRAJAYA: National shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei today announced that he would ‘hang up the racket’ after 19 illustrious years of playing for the country on the international stage.

The announcement was made at a special press conference at Menara KBS here today.

Also present at the conference were Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, his deputy Steven Sim and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

At the packed press conference attended by local and foreign media, a tearful Lee, 36, said it was a heavy decision to make as he really loved the sports which he started playing since the age of 10.

“Today, everyone knows I want to announce my retirement announcement after 19 years with BAM. It’s not easy for me to make this decision because I really love this sport, but right now, my health is more important to me,” he said. – Bernama

— More details to come —