Thursday, June 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Badminton: Chong Wei ‘hangs up the racket’ after 19 years of playing for the country

Badminton: Chong Wei ‘hangs up the racket’ after 19 years of playing for the country

0
Posted on Badminton, Sports

National shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei (centre) and wife Datin Wong Mew Choo (second left) together with Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (second right), BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (left) and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong during the press conference at the Yoyth and Sports Ministry today.

PUTRAJAYA: National shuttler Datuk Lee Chong Wei today announced that he would ‘hang up the racket’ after 19 illustrious years of playing for the country on the international stage.

The announcement was made at a special press conference at Menara KBS here today.

Also present at the conference were  Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, his deputy Steven Sim and Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria.

At the packed press conference attended by local and foreign media, a tearful Lee, 36, said it was a heavy decision to make as he really loved the sports which he started playing since the age of 10.

“Today, everyone knows I want to announce my retirement announcement after 19 years with BAM. It’s not easy for me to make this decision because I really love this sport, but right now, my health is more important to me,” he said. – Bernama

 

— More details to come —

Recommended Posts