Ex-DBKK director general is new Tawau Municipal Council president

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Amrullah Kamal is the new Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) president.

He takes over the job from Alijus Sipil who has retired.

Amrullah was previously the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) director general and was the Public Works Department director prior to that.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong, the appointment was approved by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

Jaujan said the role of a president was very important, especially with Tawau also being a foreign tourist attraction.

He added that Amrullah would need to address the problems plaguing Tawau, namely flood woes, water shortages and the upgrading of roads in the district.

Meanwhile, Amrullah, 58, said that he had been in the civil service for 34 years and hailed from Tawau.

He said that Tawau has a lot of potential to be developed, not only for eco tourism, but also for education and medical tourism.

He also said that vast and mega development would be taking place in Tawau.

Amrullah clocked in as the new TMC president yesterday.