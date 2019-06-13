Haziq suspended from duty, slapped with show cause letter – Shamsul Iskandar

KUCHING: Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin has dismissed the possibility of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) being linked to the sex video scandal involving his principal private secretary Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz.

He said that Haziq never joined PBB, although the latter once served as a Perdana Fellow intern for PBB Women vice chief Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri when she was minister in the prime minister’s department in the previous administration.

“I was told he never joined the party where Nancy Shukri is a member (PBB). He was once a Perdana Fellow, and served with the former minister.

“Perdana Fellow was a platform for talented young people. So, no problem there,” said Shamsul in a press conference in Putrajaya today.

He also explained that Haziq had been absent without official leave (AWOL) from work since Tuesday, a day before the controversial sex video went viral on social media.

“He has been immediately suspended from duty. A show cause letter was issued to him on June 12 and he has to reply within three days.

“The ministry will not hesitate to terminate his services if there is no reply,” he said.

He also said he would leave it to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) youth leadership to decide on whether to sack Haziq, who is also the party’s Santubong division youth chief from the party.

To another question, he said Haziq had never shown any signs of being a “suspicious character” during his service.

He also said that he last communicated with Haziq a few days ago to discuss work related matters.

According to him, Haziq could not be contacted since Wednesday, when he tried to enquire about the controversial sex video.

“He has been professional in doing his work in the ministry…I knew him since his student activist days with Mahasiswa Keadilan in 2011/ 2012,” he added.

He also said he concurred with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on his opinion that the sex video, allegedly involving Haziq and a man alleged to be federal minister, was the work of those with a political agenda.