Keep gutter politics out of Malaysia, says Fatimah

KUCHING: Gutter politics are unprofessional, immature and shouldn’t be happening in Malaysia, says Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Women Chief Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

One should not resort to gutter politics that lead to character assassinations, especially in the Malaysian political scene, she said.

“Whoever has the ambition to become a politician, please be a professional one and do not resort to gutter politics,” she said when asked to comment on the sex video scandal that allegedly involved a senior federal minister.

She said this when met after officiating at the Blessings Care Centre here this morning.

“We must remember that when we become politicians, we should focus our attention on the people, not resort to such methods.

“In Malaysia, let us be professional, to provide our services to the people, as is expected of us,” she added.

“In regards to this case, let the law take its course and let the authorities investigate.

“We have various opinions, with some saying it is a doctored video, so it is best to let the authorities investigate,” she said.