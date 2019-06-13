KFC raises RM44,000 for 10 charities

KOTA KINABALU: In conjunction with the Harvest Festival and Hari Raya celebrations, KFC donated a total of RM44,000 to 10 charitable organisations in Sabah.

The funds were obtained from ADD HOPE donation boxes placed at 64 KFC outlets statewide, throughout the year.

The donations were presented to representatives from six of the 10 organisations at a ceremony yesterday, including Rumah Amal Kasih, Yayasan Kebajikan Suria, Tuaran, The Befrienders, Rumah Bakti Harapan, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Papar (Rumah Anak Yatim & Asnaf As-Sakinah) and Persatuan Tabung Pesakit Jantung Sabah.

The other four outstation organisations were Permulihan Dalam Komuniti Beluran, Rumah Anak Yatim Baitul Hidayah, Kudat, Persatuan Hospis Tawau and Rumah Warga Tua Sri Harapan, Sandakan. They will be receiving their donation via funds transfer.

According to senior general manager Y F Lo, the donation is an initiative carried out during every major celebration annually, using funds obtained from ADD HOPE donation boxes.

This is to ensure donations from the public go back to the community, through deserving organisations, he said.

Also present at the cheque presentation ceremony were regional coach Godfrey Binting, QA manager Lim Kok Fung and marketing and catering manager Datin Anna Au.