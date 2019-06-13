PKR Baram discussing setting-up of Penan radio service

MIRI: PKR Baram is working towards establishing a Penan radio service to reach out to members of the community living in Ulu Baram.

Branch chairman Roland Engan said they are currently in discussion with the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and others on the setting-up of ‘Radio Penan’ here.

“Up till now, there is no radio service for the Penan to receive information, unlike the Iban, Kayan, Bidayuh and others who have their own radio broadcast.

“The Penan community really needs this facility,” he told a press conference, here yesterday.

He said apart from education, communication is the most important tool for any community – more so the Penan – to progress and develop.

Separately, Roland questioned the Sarawak government on the promise to use balloon satellites to boost internet connectivity in the state, particularly in rural areas.

“We have yet to see the balloon internet that was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari a few years back. Until today, there is no outcome from the project,” he said.

Meanwhile, Roland said he agreed with PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that the viral gay sex video clips implicating a federal minister should not be further circulated by the public.

“We in PKR know that this is dirty politics by our political enemy to destroy the democratically-elected government.

“We appeal to all Malaysians not to viral the video pending investigation by the authorities.”

Roland also took Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau to task over the latter’s statement in a national daily which called for the Penan community to embrace change and leave behind their old way of life of depending on the jungle to survive.

“Dennis fails to understand that dependence on the jungle is part and parcel of the Penan way of life. He cannot just ask them to sacrifice their way of life for the sake of embracing change,” he said.