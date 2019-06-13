Police open investigation paper on video linked to minister

PUTRAJAYA: Police have opened an investigation paper in connection with the sex video allegedly linked to a minister, Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

To date, police have received only one report over the video that has gone viral, he said.

“We will take action in the same manner as how we act on each and every report we receive. We will investigate,” he told reporters after attending an Aidilfitri reception hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, here, today.

Abdul Hamid said police will be calling in several individuals to facilitate investigations into the case.

Asked whether action can be taken on the individuals in the video, Abdul Hamid said: “During investigations, we may or may not call the individuals concerned. We will call in those who are relevant (to the case). This case is still being investigated.”

Abdul Hamid said action can be taken against those who distribute the video as well.

Yesterday, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali strongly denied the allegation by an individual who attempted to link him in a sex video, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career. – Bernama