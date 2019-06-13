Political leaders should focus on serving the people — Fadillah

SIBU: Political leaders should focus on serving the people such as helping to solve problems and resolve issues, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusuf said.

He stated this yesterday when asked to comment on a sex video clip featuring a man resembling a Cabinet minister.

He was met by reporters when accompanying Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang to pay Hari Raya visit to former Igan MP Datuk Abdul Wahab Dolah in Kampung Nangka here.

Fadillah added: “As for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) members, they only focus on serving the people in the state.

“We do not want to go along with whatever political move by or within Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) or Pakatan Harapan (PH). That is not our culture in Sarawak.”

Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali were among those in the entourage of the Chief Minister.

Earlier, the entourage visited Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce and Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee.