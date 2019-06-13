Senior’s new facility to ramp up capacity, speed up process

PETALING JAYA: UK-based Senior Plc’s second aerospace facility at Malaysia International Aerospace Centre here would increase its manufacturing capacity by 140 per cent, enabling the company to maintain its status as the leader in aerospace component manufacturer and systems provider.

Group chief executive officer David Squires said the 180,000 sq ft facility would also speed up its manufacturing process by at least 40 per cent while complementing Senior Aerospace UPECA’s existing facility in Shah Alam.

“Everything we make here are either for Boeing aircraft or Airbus aircraft and sometimes we supply it directly and sometimes supply through SPIRIT AeroSystems,” he told reporters after the launch of the facility yesterday.

The company according to him, has so far allocated RM50 million for the second facility and expect to pump in additional investment as they move forward.

The investment said Squires, highlighted Senior’s commitment to the long term success of its customers, suppliers and employees in Asia.

With the ease of doing business, critical infrastructure and access to a pool of well-educated and qualified labour force, Malaysia offers a business-friendly and cost competitive environment, he explained.

“This facility will further enhance our capabilities in Kuala Lumpur and specifically support the growth associated with our contract wins in the civil aerospace sector.

“With the current jobs secured, they could keep us busy at least for the next five years,” he said.

Once operational, the brand new facility is capable of producing 11,000 types of components for various parts of aircraft.

Each component would take between four to 10 weeks to manufacture, depending on the complexity of the parts.

Meanwhile, asked on the outlook for the aerospace industry in the country, he said the prospect is “good”.

“The civil aerospace market have grown about four per cent (per annum) in the ‘70s and today the number has improved to between six and eight per cent per annum,” he added. — Bernama