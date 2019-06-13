Tender called for 6km Sibu Jaya-Lanang road

SIBU: The tender to build a 6km road to connect Sibu Jaya and Lanang has been called, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari first announced the project during his Hari Raya Aidilfitri visit here last year.

“It is expected to be completed in two and a half years,” he told reporters when paying a Hari Raya Aidilfitri visit on Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee yesterday.

On the affordable housing project in Kemuyang, Abang Johari said priority would be given to the extended families of Kampung Datu/Kampung Hilir fire victims.

“This will allow people to own a house with the infrastructure, including drainage and road, to be borne by the government. It is expected to be completed in two years’ time,” he said.

He said 813 lots have been allotted under the project, which will be developed in phases. Around 3,000 people will benefit from the project, he added.

Abang Johari and his wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang also visited Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce.

They were accompanied by Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi; Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali; and Petra Jaya member of parliament Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The group also visited former Igan member of parliament Datuk Abdul Wahab Dolah in Kampung Nangka.