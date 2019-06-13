Trailer stuck under pedestrian bridge, causing beam damage

SARIKEI: A 20-tonne trailer was stuck under the overhead pedestrian bridge near SK St Anne here

yesterday because its height exceeded the bridge’s 4.5m limit.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver however managed to free the vehicle by reversing, and after deflating the tyres.

Fire and Rescue Department here sent several personnel to the scene after being informed of the incident but when they arrived the trailer had already left.

They, nevertheless, made an investigation and noticed some damage to the beam of the bridge. They duly notified Sarikei District Council which would assess the damage, and decide on any further action, the fire chief here, Mahmudin Narudin, said.