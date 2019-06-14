4WD found abandoned by roadside one hour after it was reported stolen

KUCHING: A four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) reported stolen in Kota Samarahan around 4am yesterday was found abandoned at Padang Pan junction in Bau an hour later.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said police personnel on patrol duties in the area came across the vehicle around 5am by the roadside with its ignition tampered with.

“This raised the suspicion of the police who decided to tow the vehicle to the Bau police headquarters for further investigation,” said Poge yesterday.

He added that a check via the Police Reporting System revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen from a house in Kota Samarahan by a 62-year-old man. The vehicle belongs to his daughter.

In his report, the man said that he was awoken by the sound of the vehicle’s engine being started around 4am.

When he peeked out from his bedroom window, he caught a glimpse of two male

suspects driving off with the vehicle.

Upon checking the house’s CCTV recordings, four suspects on two motorcycles were believed to have come to the house to commit the crime. It is believed that two of the suspects drove away the vehicle while the other two left on the two motorcycles.

Poge said the case will be investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of a motor vehicle where the offender is liable to be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than one year and not more than seven years and shall also be liable to fine.