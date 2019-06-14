Baharuddin rubbishes boycott claims surrounding PKR Gawai Raya do

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy chairman Baharuddin Mokhsen has dismissed a rumour that there could be a boycott by party members here by not attending its Gawai Raya gathering on Sunday.

It was claimed that some members were unhappy with the events surrounding PKR of late, referring to the most recent sex video scandal allegedly involving two PKR men.

“I have no knowledge of any boycott and I honestly don’t think there is one,” said Baharuddin, who is also the organising chairman of the PKR Sarawak Gawai Raya gathering.

The gathering is scheduled to be held at the State Youth and Sports Complex here, with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expected to attend.