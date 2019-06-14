Bidayuh Golfers Club looks to tap young talents

KUCHING: The aim to produce golf professionals from the Bidayuh community is not a far fetched dream, said Bidayuh Golfers Club (Togap) president Dr Simon Sinang Bada.

He pointed out that Togap will be working closely with selected schools to identify and develop potential young golfers from the Bidayuh community.

Through cooperation from elected representatives and teachers, he said used golf clubs (equipment) would be donated to selected schools and potential young talents will be identified.

“The potential students will be given proper coaching, and hopefully they will grow and become golf professionals.

“We want to produce someone of the same calibre as national diving queen Pandelela Rinong, but in the sport of golf.

“In a precision sport such as golf, physical size is not a big factor.

“Look at Thailand, they can produce a top golfer like Thongchai Jaidee. We the Bidayuhs are also capable of achieving it and produce a golfer representing the country.

“This sounds big, but it is achievable,” he said when met after a courtesy call on Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong yesterday.

He also informed that Togap is organising the 15th World Bidayuh Golf Championship (WBGC) at Samarahan Country Club on June 22.

Some 120 Bidayuh golfers

will be taking part in the tournament which offers the Dato Sri Michael Manyin Challenge Trophy for the men’s category and Datin Sri Mary Manyin Challenge Trophy for the women’s category.

Some 20 golfers from other communities will also participate in the Invited Guests category.

There are also other prizes for nett and gross scores in both men and women categories.

Togap registered members will also vie for the Togap Challenge Trophy, while those aged 60 years and above will be playing in the senior category.

There is also RM5,000 cash prize awaiting the hole-in-one winner.

“Our meeting with Dato Sri Michael Manyin was to brief him on the tournament since he is the main sponsor.

“He will also perform the tee-off on June 22 morning.

“Prize giving ceremony cum Gawai gathering will be held in the afternoon the same day at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association headquarters,” added Dr Sinang, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister.

Joining Dr Sinang in the courtesy call were tournament director Dominic Dado, Togap committee members and Samarahan Country Club general manager Perumal Ramasamy.