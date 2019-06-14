Chamber to host Malaysia SME Business Summit

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (KLSCCCI) will host the Malaysia SME Business Summit themed ‘Transform, Innovate & Elevate’ on June 25 at the JW Marriott Hotel, Kuala Lumpur.

According to the chamber press statement, the summit to run from 9am-6pm offers an opportunity for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to expand their market

within Malaysia apart from providing a platform for networking as well.

“Malaysian economy is in the midst of a societal and digital transformation, with a tremendous push for industrial growth, technological innovation, and entrepreneurship. This summit also supports Malaysia’s on-going efforts to progress in its digital focused economic development path,” added the press release.

The summit organiser said Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng will be the guest of honour and also a keynote speaker. Chamber president Tan Sri Datuk Ter Leong Yap is expected to deliver a welcoming speech during the event.

Topics at the summit will span the entire spectrum of concerns of SMEs including finance, blockchain technology, big data, e-commerce, industry, retail and SMEs in the digital age.

A lucky draw will also be held at the summit closing offering attractive prizes such as five Samsung smartphones and 30 pairs of Hipster sunglasses.

The summit is supported by National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM), Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA), The National ICT Association of Malaysia (Pikom), SME Association of Malaysia and SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp).

The event sponsors include YTL Corporation (Platinum Sponsor), Bank of China Malaysia (Gold Sponsor), Fusionex International (Silver Sponsor), BZB FinPal, Commerce DotAsia Ventures, Grand-Flo Berhad, iDynamics Software, Timetec Computing and Kakitangan.com.

The summit to be conducted in English is open to SME entrepreneurs, university or college students and the public.

Registration fee per person is RM199 (for KLSCCCI members) and RM299 (non-members).

For more information registration, contact the secretariat at 03-4253 2135,03-4253 2520 (Fax) or e-mail [email protected]