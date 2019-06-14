CM: No squabbles within GPS component parties

SIBU: There is no internal squabble among parties under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), and what happened in parties on the ‘other side’ (Pakatan Harapan) do not happen in GPS, says Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We focus our politics on development. We already have our development direction to make Sarawak the most developed state in the country by 2030.

“Today, we are exploring areas that could trigger a new landscape, and ways in developing our economy.

“We have many resources but they will remain untapped if we do not have new approaches or ideas to add value to our existing resources,” he said when officiating at the opening of a Gawai Raya gathering organised by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sibu Zone at Taman Harmoni here on Wednesday.

His wife Datin Patinggi Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Assistant Minister of Coastal Road Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, Kapit MP Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Petra Jaya MP Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, and Assistant Minister of Education and Technological Research Dr Annuar Rapaee who is also the function organising chairman were among those present.

Abang Johari added that the state should be administered by Sarawakians because only Sarawakians knew the essence and culture of the local people.

He said they had a collective responsibility to make development approaches

more comprehensive and inclusive.

“This is our hope in GPS. Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) will protect and develop our state,” he said.

On agriculture, he urged the rural folk with huge tracts of land to use new technologies like fertigation system in their farming activities.

“The food market is huge. Soon, we will have our own marketing outlet in Singapore to market our agriculture produce.

“Believe me, we will be able to improve our living standard if we change to a new method,” he said.