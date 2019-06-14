First phase of Papar Hospital 95% completed

KOTA KINABALU: The first phase of the Papar Hospital, which was supposed to be completed last month, is delayed.

Federal Health Ministry secretary general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min said however, it was 95 percent completed and would be completed this year.

He added that works on the second phase of the hospital worth RM87 million has also begun and at the moment is at nine percent completed.

“There is a slight delay but it is expected to be completed as scheduled in 2021,” he told a press conference at the Health and People’s Well-being Ministry’s office.

Also present were Health and People’s Well-being Minister Datuk Poon Ming Fung @ Frankie, Dr Chen also commented on Klinik Kinarut which he also visited yesterday along with the project site.

He mentioned the upgrading works at the tuberculosis (TB) screening centre as among the upgrades that would be done at the clinic.

Dr Chen also stated that amongst the reason for the visit was to discuss about a proposal for a special committee to resolve the operational issues with regards to health matters in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said this was connected to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 review which was to facilitate in the implementation of policies and projects.

Poon said the federal health ministry would work with the state government for the implementation of projects.

He added that cooperation between the federal health ministry and the state government, through his ministry, will ensure a speedier deployment of the projects.

“In a way it is ‘turun kuasa’ (giving autonomy),” he said.

He added that discussions between both parties would take place prior to a project’s implementation.

He also said the purpose was to avoid duplication to stop wastage and losses.

At the same time, Poon also said financial assistance was now available for transplant patients.

He said transplant patients could apply for financial assistance rendered by both the federal and state governments.