Flash floods hit several areas in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU: Several areas in Penamapng were hit by flash floods following four hours of heavy rain since 2pm yesterday.

The stretch of Putaton Kibambangan road was under flood waters following heavy rain, cutting off villagers from both ends, while Jalan Penampang/Tambunan was also unpassable by vehicles due to a landslide.

The Moyog River overflowed its banks affecting several villagers near the area, while a four-wheel-drive vehicle ended in a drain when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Taman Jumbo in Putatan.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said no evacuation operation was carried out but the department would continue to monitor the situation.