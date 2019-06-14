Floodwaters recede at SK Sungai Buloh

SIBU: Classes are running as usual today for SK Sungai Buloh in Selangau, after it was forced to close yesterday due to floods.

The primary school has 148 pupils.

According to Sibu Division Disaster Management and Relief Committee Secretariat’s report, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) noted that the floodwaters were gradually receding.

“The school building is not affected and classes are running as usual.

“The situation is still under control ” it stated.

On Thursday, the school compound was reported to be inundated between one and two-and-a half feet of water.

The heavy rain overnight had caused the water level in Sungai Buloh to rise.

Elsewhere, on Thursday night the compound of Rh Eding Sungai Dijih Mukah, Selangau district was inundated.

The longhouse, which houses 33 families, however, was not affected as only the compound surrounding it was flooded.

When contacted by The Borneo Post, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said based on the report received from APM, the water level has receded.

“The longhouse has about 150 people and so far, there is no evacuation,” Gira said.