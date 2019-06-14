Gay sex videos a set-up – Christina

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chairman, Datuk Christina Liew, believes that the attempt to link party deputy president, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, to the gay sex videos was a set up, but insisted that it was not an inside job.

Liew was adamant that the videos could not have been done by individuals within the party.

“Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is our deputy president and we have a lot of respect for him. Under his leadership, PKR is moving and he is a full-fledged federal minister. I personally believe that it is a set up job,” she said when asked to comment about the matter yesterday.

Liew, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, said, she did not believe the video as it could be doctored.

“With the advancement of information technology, people can do anything,” she said.

Echoing PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call, Liew urged party members not to speculate and leave it to the police to investigate the matter.

In the meantime, she said, the public should stop spreading the videos. She also reminded that a person should not be accused of wrongdoings unless it has been proven.

“A person is innocent until proven guilty,” she maintains.

Hence, she advised party members not to be duly alarmed and let the police do their job.