Haziq arrested at KLIA, police confirm

KUCHING: The police have detained PKR Santubong youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KIA) around 5.30pm yesterday.

The arrest was confirmed by the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed, Bernama reported.

It is believed that he was detained as he was about to board a flight.

Haziq on Wednesday (June 12) had publicly confessed that he and a man who resembled a federal minister were the two men who appeared in sex video clips that were released a day earlier.

So far, the federal minister has strongly denied the accusations, calling it a nefarious plot to assassinate his reputation and character in an attempt to destroy his political career.

According to a report by theSun today, Haziq’s father Abdul Aziz Ibrahim, 55 had allegedly lodged a police report that their house’s main gates were forcefully open by a group of people claiming to be from the police’s special branch.

This has led Abdul Aziz to lodge a police report at the Kuching District Police headquarters on the “raid” as a precaution for the family’s safety.

Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Akin has also suspended Haziq for not replying to a show cause letter after being absent since Tuesday (June 11).

As of press time, Haziq’s immediate family members have turned down any media interviews as they are not ready to issue any statements.