‘Haziq once served as PBB minister’s intern, but never joined party’

KUCHING: Primary Industries Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin says his principal private secretary Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, currently embroiled in a gay sex video scandal, has never been a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

According to him, Haziq had once served as a Perdana Fellow intern for PBB Women vice chief Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri when she was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department during the previous administration, but never joined the party.

“I was told he never joined the party (PBB) where Nancy Shukri is a member. He was once a Perdana Fellow, and served with the former minister (Nancy).

“Perdana Fellow is a platform for talented young people. So no problem there (that Haziq had joined),” said Shamsul during a press conference in Putrajaya yesterday.

The deputy minister also explained that Haziq had been absent from work without official leave since Tuesday, a day before the controversial sex video went viral on social media.

“He has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. A showcause letter was issued to him on June 12 and he has to reply within three days.

“The ministry will not hesitate to terminate his services if there is no reply,” he added.

Shamsul also said he would leave it to the PKR Youth leadership to decide on whether to sack Haziq, who is Youth chief for the party’s Santubong division.

To another question, he said Haziq had never shown any signs of being a ‘suspicious character’ during his service in the ministry.

“He has been professional in doing his work in the ministry, I have known him since his student activist days with Mahasiswa Keadilan in 2011/2012.”

He also said that he last communicated with Haziq a few days ago to discuss work-related matters, but revealed that he had been unable to contact the latter since Wednesday following the release of the video clips.

He also said he concurred with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that the sex video, allegedly involving Haziq and a man said to resemble Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, was the work of those with ‘dirty’ political agenda.