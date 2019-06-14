Heavy rain washes away vital bridge for longhouse folks

KAPIT: The wooden bridge (Jambatan Pasir Nai) below the notorious Pelagus Rapids has collapsed and was washed away on June 3, the third of Gawai Dayak, after a heavy downpour.

The wooden bridge and the earth road that were constructed by a logging company to transport harvested logs from upper to lower Pelagus Rapids were abandoned many years ago when the logging company ceased operation in the area.

A number of longhouse folks returned to Rumah Jalip, Wong Pelagus before the Gawai celebration on their 4WD vehicles, using the road and bridge.

The collapse of the bridge has posed a big problem to them as they do not have an alternate route to return to their workplaces in towns and elsewhere.

To get the problem solved, the longhouse folks have built a temporary bridge across the river on a ‘gotong-royong’ basis to enable the vehicles to be driven to the other side of the river.

They hope the government would look into their plight and allocate funds to repair the nine-kilometre logging road and to construct a metal bridge across the river.

Pelagus Rapids is about one hour speed boat journey up the Rajang River to Belaga.