Kuching confirmed host of Malaysia Day do this year

KUCHING: The first Malaysia Day celebration under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government is happening in this city.

Minister of Works Baru Bian confirmed yesterday that Sarawak is hosting this year’s Malaysia Day do following a Federal Cabinet decision on Wednesday.

The Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman said the final decision was made during the Federal Cabinet meeting two days ago.

“Yes, (it was decided at the) last Cabinet meeting.

“(The celebration is) confirmed (to be held) in Kuching, Sarawak after I reported the recommendation and request by PH Sarawak,” he said in a reply to The Borneo Post here.

Baru, who is PH Sarawak deputy chairman and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman, said the decision was also made in line with a confirmation that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg did not object to it.

According to Baru, Minister of Economic Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali was the Cabinet member who confirmed that Abang Johari had no objection to holding the celebration.

On Monday, PH Sarawak chairman and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen told a news conference that the Federal Cabinet was to make a decision whether Sarawak would be hosting this year’s Malaysia Day do in the city.

He said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could have consulted Abang Johari over the matter but a decision was yet to be made.

During a press conference on June 8, Chong said PH Sarawak would recommend to the Federal Cabinet to have this year’s Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching.

A day earlier, Abang Johari was quoted as saying that Sarawak would host this year’s national-level Malaysia Day do.

Gazetted as Malaysia Day in 2010, Sept 16 has been a nationwide public holiday since.

Sabah hosted last year’s Malaysia Day celebration.

Malaysia Day commemorates the estalishment of the federation of Malaysia on the same day way back in 1963 when the Federation of Malaya, Northern Borneo (now Sabah), Sarawak and Singapore (was expelled in 1965) came together to form Malaysia.

Prior to the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak gained its Self-Government Administration on July 22, 1963.