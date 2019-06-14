Malaysia bags six awards at FIABCI Awards 2019

MOSCOW: A record 35 world’s best property developments were conferred with the FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards 2019 at a gala and glittering ceremony at Golden Palace in Moscow, Russia.

Among them are six property developments built by Malaysian developers.

They are Desa ParkCity in the Master Plan category) and Setia Spice (Purpose Built), which both bagged the Gold Award, while Caffe Diem @ Pekan Cina (Heritage), PKNS Headquarters (Office), i-Park @ Indahpura (Industrial), and The Green (High-Rise residential), all the Silver award.

Malaysian developers not only won six awards locally. The Malaysian developers in overseas countries also won 1 gold and 3 silver awards. They are Residential (low rise) category project named [email protected] Panjang by Selangor Dredging Bhd won Gold.

SP Setia won two silver awards for its Residential (high rise) award in Melbourne, Australia named Parque Melbourne and its residential (mid rise) award in London, England called the Circus West Phase 1 at Battersea Power Station.

Finally, Gamuda Vietnam won 1 silver for its Master plan project in Hanoi, Vietnam called Celandon City.

This ceremony was held in conjunction with the convening of the 70th FIABCI World Real Estate Congress and attended by 400 real estate dignities from all over the world.

FIABCI World President Assen Makedonov of Bulgaria, in his remarks congratulating the award-winning property developers, said that their property developments are worthy of being ranked as the world’s best.

“These excellent property developments are already the best projects in their own respective countries and they went on to win at the international level.

“This unique award is given to the real estate projects that embody excellence in all disciplines involved in their creation that make the world a better place to live, work and enjoy,” he said.

Present were FIABCI World Prix d’Excellence Awards Committee President Professor Chen Ming Cheu of Taiwan, FIABCI World President-Elect Walid Moussa of Lebanon and FIABCI World Vice President-Elect Florentino Dulalia (The Philippines), FIABCI Malaysia President Michael Geh, Prix Award advisor Yeow Thit Sang and Prix secretariat secretary Dr Yu Kee Su.

Prof Chen, in his speech, said the winning projects have shown excellent creativity and innovation in the industry that other property developers should learn from and he was thrilled to see an increase in the total number of participated projects.

“The call-for-entry began in July and ended on December 31each year. The submitted projects are judged on not only their architecture, design and construction, but also on their impact on the community and environment, and their financial and marketing success,” he said.

Prof Chen also said in the continuous efforts to improve, the Award Organizing Committee has made it a point to keep up with the property market trend and has added a new award category this year, the Mixed-use Development Category.

This time round, he noted, in FIABCI’s 27 years of history, this was the first year the incumbent FIABCI World President took part in all Oversight Panel judging meetings.

Makedonov said there are 19 FIABCI Country Chapters which regularly organise their local or chapter real estate awards.

“Such endeavours create extraordinary synergy in promoting knowledge and networking within their real estate industry,” he said.